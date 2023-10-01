Damaged wheat worth billions up for auctions

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) stated that damaged wheat worth billions is up for auctions, ARY News reported.

As per details, the wheat weighing 36,000 metric tons stored in PASSCO was damaged. Hereby, the PASSCO decided to auction the wheat, and tenders were issued in this regard.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) earlier claimed that the flash floods triggered by heavy rains have damaged wheat worth billions of rupees across the country.

According to details, the PASSCO revealed the statistics during the meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on National Food Security.

The then ministry informed that 0.2 million metric tons of DAP fertilizer was being imported from China, while 0.3 million tons of DAP fertilizer is being procured from Iran in exchange of rice. It assured that the country would not face shortage of fertilizer as measures have been taken on time.

Speaking on the occasion, the former NA Standing Committee Chairman Rao Muhammad Ajmal said that the wheat cultivation area will be reduced by 20 percent while flood water in Sindh will be receded in two months.

Meanwhile, Managing Director (MD) PASSCO briefed the meeting that the corporation’s three zones out of 15 were severely affected by floods.

“Wheat worth Rs4 billion was damaged in Dera Allah Yar, Khairpur and Hyderabad,” he said. The official added that some PASSCO centres were still submerged under two to five feet of water.