Dame Jools Topp dies at 68

The New Zealand singer, Dame Jools Topp, passed away after a long battle with breast cancer. She was 68.

On May 23, Saturday, the legendary entertainer, alongside her sister Lynda, took her last breath at her home. Jools’ family announced the singer’s death on Monday via a social media post.

The statement read, “It is with deep sorrow and unimaginable grief that we announce the passing of Jools, our beloved sister and daughter”. They also noted, “Today we have lost a true warrior woman. Jools was wise, courageous, generous, inspiring, and funny. We will miss her forever”.

Heartbroken fans took to their social media posts to mourn the death of the legend. The NZ singer Neil Finn noted, “So sad to hear of Jools Topp’s death. She was a wonderful, warm, sharp, and funny member of our arts community, blessed with a strong and pure voice that blended as only family can with her sister Lynda”.

“Hugely saddened to hear of Jools’ death. One half of the hilarious Topp Twins with her sister, and therefore responsible for 50% of some of the most belly-hurting laughter I’ve experienced over the years,” commented celebrity chef Peter Gordon. It is pertinent to mention here that Dame was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006.