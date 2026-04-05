Dan Levy returns with ‘Big Mistakes’ after ‘Schitt’s Creek’ success

Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy is back on set, and this time the tone is familiar but the stakes feel different. Filming in New Jersey, Levy is shaping his new sitcom Big Mistakes around a simple but personal idea — the fear of being stuck, of losing control over one’s own life.

For Dan Levy, that anxiety becomes the engine of the show. The story follows a pastor and his sister who, almost by accident, get pulled into the orbit of organized crime. It’s an unlikely setup, but Dan Levy leans into the absurdity of it, framing it as exactly the kind of situation he would dread — and therefore, the kind that makes for strong comedy.

He seems particularly drawn to the dynamic at the center of Big Mistakes, especially the sibling relationship, which he says relies on natural chemistry and timing. Alongside that, Levy speaks with clear confidence about one of his key casting decisions, bringing in Laurie Metcalf as the mother — a choice he describes as something of a safety net, knowing her presence would elevate whatever came around her.

The project, co-created with Rachel Sennott and developed for Netflix, marks Dan Levy’s return to television after the global success of Schitt’s Creek, the series that redefined his career. And yet, Dan Levy appears determined not to let that legacy weigh him down.

Dan Levy reflects on Schitt’s Creek success

That mindset traces back to how Dan Levy has always approached his work — even before Schitt’s Creek. He recalls his early days at MTV Canada, where, despite personal struggles with nerves and social anxiety, he learned the fundamentals of writing, producing, and performing.

It was during that period that Dan Levy began developing Schitt’s Creek alongside his father, Eugene Levy, with a title that many initially questioned but ultimately defined the show’s identity. The decision to keep the name, Dan Levy recalls, was never really up for debate once they committed to the concept.

Looking back, the Schitt’s Creek star acknowledges how significant that series became, especially with its sweeping success at the Emmys. But he’s careful not to frame it as a burden. For Dan Levy, it’s simply part of the journey — something to appreciate, not replicate.

He also reflects on the people who made that journey special, particularly Catherine O’Hara, whose performance as Moira Rose left a lasting impression. Her passing, the Schitt’s Creek star says, has closed the door on any realistic possibility of returning to that world, at least for now.

Returning to the small town where Schitt’s Creek was filmed brought those memories back into focus for Dan Levy, and there’s a clear sense that the experience still holds emotional weight. The show may have ended, but the impact — both personally and creatively — clearly hasn’t faded.

With Big Mistakes, Dan Levy seems ready to start fresh again, even if the themes — fear, control, and identity — remain as personal as ever.