WATCH: Dananeer, Hadiqa Kiani sing iconic Pashto song ‘Janan’

The ‘Pawri’ girl Dananeer Mobeen treated her fans with a video of her singing with iconic singer Hadiqa Kiani.

The two stars charmed their fans as they sang a soulful rendition of the famous Pashto song, Janan in the latest video shared on Sunday.

The famed social media celebrity shared a short snippet from her Instagram, apparently from the set of an upcoming project, on which the duo might be working together.

“Grew up listening to this song and had the honor of singing it along @hadiqakianiofficial today! Jaanan,” the Pawri girl wrote in the caption of the post.

In the video, Dananeer is seen sitting on a chair, while the Boohey Barian singer stands on the back. With pleasing facial expressions, the two adorably celebrated the song.