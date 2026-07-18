Dananeer Mobeen has treated her followers to a peaceful moment from her trip to Pakistan’s northern areas as she shared a cozy glimpse of a meal paired with breathtaking mountain views.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Sinf-e-Aahan actress posted a video of a steaming bowl of ramen topped with sliced sausages, calling it her “special ramen.” The clip was followed by a serene view from a balcony overlooking mist-covered hills with trees disappearing into dense fog.

“My special ramen amidst clouds and my best people? Life can’t get better,” she wrote over the videos.

Dananeer has been sharing snippets from her vacation in Pakistan’s northern regions, giving fans a glimpse of the country’s scenic landscapes and peaceful surroundings.

Born into a Pakhtun family with roots in both Islamabad and Peshawar, the actress often expresses her love for nature and travel through her social media posts.

On the professional front, Dananeer is gearing up for her next television project, Maidaan, which will air on ARY Digital. The drama also stars Faysal Quraishi, Romaisa Khan, Vardah Aziz, and Mehar Bano.

The official premiere date has yet to be announced, the makers have described Maidaan as a story of courage and resilience.

“When opportunity meets determination, extraordinary stories are born. Maidaan is a tribute to fearless women who dare to dream, rise above every challenge, and inspire with every step,” read the caption accompanying the drama’s first look.