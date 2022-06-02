Dananeer Mobeen reveals Instagram chat with Kaartik Aaryan

Pawri girl Dananeer Mobeen shared the interaction which happened between her and Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on the social media platform Instagram.

Kartik Aaryan had shared the film Bhool Bhullaiya 2’s teaser, which had her Pawri Horahi Hai line.

Dananeer Mobeen commented on the Bollywood actor’s post. She was overjoyed when she got his reply.

In the picture, she wrote that it made her day. However, she did not reveal what they talked about in the first place.

Her fans were keen to know the details of their interaction.

The Pawri horahi hai video, shot by Dananeer Mobeen in the Nathaigali mountains of northern Pakistan and uploaded onto Instagram, shows a group of youngsters enjoying themselves by the roadside.

Swinging around the device she is filming on, Mobeen gestures behind her and says in Urdu, “This is our car, this is us, and this is our party.

The clip has been watched by millions of netizens including notable showbiz figures such as Mahira Khan, Hassan Ali, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, and several distinguished influencers of the country.

Social media users have even come up with their renditions as well.

