Dananeer Mobeen attends dialogue on breast cancer awareness at President House

The ‘Pawri’ girl Dananeer Mobeen recently attended a dialogue about breast cancer where she met President Arif Alvi and First Lady Samina Alvi.

Dananeer Mobeen, sharing a picture of her on Instagram following the meeting, said that it is time that the issue should be addressed.

She added: “It’s high time we de-stigmatize breast cancer and talk about it. Prevention, causes, preventative routinely checkups.”

The ‘pawri‘ girl mentioned that men and women both need to be educated so that late diagnosis, which results in higher chances of deaths, should be prevented. She said that people join hands to raise awareness about breast cancer.

Dr Palitha Mahipala, who is the World Health Organization’s representative in Pakistan, said that breast cancer is the second leading cause of death among women in the country.

She added that there is a need for women learning to conduct self-examination and seek early medical assistance to improve the outcome of this disease.

According to the statistics mentioned by the World Health Organization, nearly 90,000 new cases are diagnosed on annual basis out of which 40,000 patients die because of late detection.

A study saw 77% of invasive breast cancer occurred in women above 50 years of age. However, the survival rates were 90% after early detection.

