Dananeer Mobeen refuses to chase love like madwoman

Dananeer Mobeen, star of Muhabbat Gumshuda Meri, recently claimed that she refuses to “run after anyone like a madwoman” for the sake of love.

The Meem Se Mohabbat actress shared her perspective on relationships in a recent interview, which has drawn widespread attention. “I will never compromise my goals and career for love. I am not so ‘crazy in love’ that I would chase someone. As I grew up, I realized that my life and career are my priorities. I am doing my job and living my life; if someone wants to join me, they are welcome, but I am not the type of person to chase anyone,” the 24-year-old actress stated.

Dananeer Mobeen further added, “I won’t put myself in trouble for love because it would also affect my family.”

Netizens, on the other hand, have shared a variety of opinions online since the actress’s statement came to light. Notably, the well-known showbiz star, who currently has 6 million followers on Instagram, is busy promoting her latest film.

Earlier this year, Hania Aamir shown support for Dananeer Mobeen after she opened up about her struggles with acne and the pressures of maintaining a flawless image online.

Dananeer recently shared a series of unfiltered photos on social media, documenting her skin’s journey from clear to experiencing breakouts and severe acne.

In her post, she spoke candidly about the impact of heavy makeup, harsh lighting, unsuitable treatments, and hormonal changes in her early 20s.