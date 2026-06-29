Dananeer Mobeen's flat tire Instagram story divides internet

Drama actress and social media celebrity Dananeer Mobeen has sparked controversy online after a lighthearted joke on her Instagram Story split viewers into two opposing camps.

Dananeer Mobeen shared that she had called emergency rescue services for help after one of her car tires went flat. As soon as the story went viral, users reposted it across several social media platforms, igniting a heated debate.

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While some found Dananeer’s take humorous, others argued that any woman who drives should know how to change a tire herself. Conversely, many fans questioned why a casual remark was being taken so seriously, pointing out that seeking assistance or relying on others does not compromise a person’s independence.

Dananeer Mobeen transitioned into acting after shooting to fame in 2021 with her viral “Pawri Ho Rai Hai” video. Since then, her performances in hit dramas such as Sinf-e-Aahan, Muhabbat Gumshuda Meri, and Meem Se Mohabbat have earned her widespread critical praise. After making her big-screen debut in the film Mera Lyari, she is set to star in the upcoming drama serial Hurmat.

Earlier this year, Dananeer Mobeen claimed that she refuses to “run after anyone like a madwoman” for the sake of love.

The Meem Se Mohabbat actress shared her perspective on relationships in a recent interview, which has drawn widespread attention. “I will never compromise my goals and career for love. I am not so ‘crazy in love’ that I would chase someone. As I grew up, I realized that my life and career are my priorities. I am doing my job and living my life; if someone wants to join me, they are welcome, but I am not the type of person to chase anyone,” the 24-year-old actress stated.