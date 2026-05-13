Dancing with the Stars 2026: The Glamour Begins - Maura, Ciara, Jackson Join the Party

The wait is over! Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) has revealed its third celebrity contestant for Season 35: Jackson Olson, a talented second baseman for the Savannah Bananas and social media sensation.

He joins previously announced contestants Maura Higgins, star of The Traitors and Love Island, and Ciara Miller, known for her role in Summer House.

Meet the Contestants:

Maura Higgins: Irish television personality, model, and presenter, known for her fiery personality and stunning dance moves.

Ciara Miller: Summer House star and registered nurse, bringing her charm and elegance to the dance floor.

Jackson Olson: Savannah Bananas player and content creator, ready to showcase his athleticism and rhythm.

What’s Hot About DWTS Season 35?

The full cast will be announced on September 2, 2026, on Good Morning America.

Returning hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, along with judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli, promise an unforgettable season.

A new professional dancer will be introduced, as determined by the spin-off series Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro.

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro premieres on July 13, 2026, featuring 12 up-and-coming dancers competing for a spot on Season 35.