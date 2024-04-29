Dangerous buildings in Karachi to be evacuated

KARACHI: The city administration has decided to evacuate all buildings in dilapidated condition and declared across Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi chaired a meeting attended by the concerned officials.

All deputy commissioners have been directed to identify buildings pose a danger to the lives of the people within their respective districts.

The deputy commissioners have been directed to submit reports within a week.

Assistant Commissioner South Junaid Alam presented a report on the state of the damaged buildings in the South. It was agreed that within the next week, deputy commissioners from each district would evaluate these kinds of buildings in great detail and submit their findings.

Commissioner Naqvi emphasized how critical it is to move quickly to reduce the hazards these structures represent to public safety. He asked officials to work closely with the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to guarantee that appropriate actions are taken.

The Commissioner Karachi also asked the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to evaluate the old markets and historic buildings under its control and take appropriate action to resolve any safety issues.

Earlier on March 31, five of the people, who were left stranded after the structure of a residential building near Ranchor Lines collapsed, have been rescued.

The rescue sources said that five people were stranded after a part of the building collapsed. It added all the people have been taken out safely after completion of the rescue operation.

Earlier in the day, some part of the residential building collapsed and fortunately, no causality was reported.