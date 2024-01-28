Dani Li: Brazil pop sensation dies during liposuction surgery

A Brazilian pop star Dani Li – 42 died following complications arising from a liposuction surgery on her belly.

The Brazilian singing sensation, Dani Li (Danielle Fonseca Machado), underwent the procedure, aiming for liposuction on her abdomen and back, coupled with a breast reduction.

Shockingly, unforeseen complications emerged during the surgery in Brazil, and she was urgently moved to the hospital however, Dani Li couldn’t survive.

Her husband, Marcelo Mira, along with their 7-year-old daughter, expressed deep shock and announced her burial to be held on Saturday.

The family also informed via Dani Li’s Instagram account about a forthcoming ceremony to commemorate her life and bid farewell to their beloved star.

Born in Afua in the Amazon rainforest, Dani Li gained prominence in Brazil with her chart-topping track ‘Eu sou da Amazonia’ (I’m from the Amazon). Her musical journey commenced at the tender age of 5, participating in local talent shows before relocating to Macapa at 17. Just two months prior to her demise, she released her latest song.

While the exact cause of Dani Li’s death remains undisclosed pending investigation, her family and close ones are grateful for the outpouring support from fans during this trying time.

Meanwhile, her passing reminds a similar tragedy involving Brazilian influencer Luana Andrade, who lost her life last year following liposuction surgery on her knee in Sao Paulo. Encountering complications during the procedure, Luana Andrade suffered four cardiac arrests, eventually succumbing despite medical intervention.

Subsequent medical examination revealed her demise to be associated with a pulmonary embolism stemming from thrombosis.