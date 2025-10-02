Dania Shah's husband to get his CNIC blocked

LAHORE: A drug court on Thursday ordered authorities to block the national identity card (CNIC) of Hakeem Shehzad, husband of famous TikToker Dania Shah, after he failed to appear before the court.

The court was hearing a case related to illegal advertisements and the sale of unlicensed medicines. The court issued a directive to block Shehzad’s CNIC and reissued his arrest warrants.

In a significant development, the court also took strong notice of the submission of fraudulent surety bonds by Shehzad’s son Naseeb Ur Rehman, who is a co-accused in the case.

The court ordered an FIR to be filed against his surety and instructed authorities to present a report.

The case was filed by a drug inspector against Hakeem Shehzad and his son for selling unlicensed medicines and running illegal advertisements. The court postponed the hearing of the case until October 13.

Read More: Arrest warrant issued for NADRA official over non-issuance of CNIC to father of 11

Earlier, The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday issued a bailable arrest warrant for National Database and Registration Authority’s (NADRA) Assistant Director of Verification over the non-issuance of a Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) to a Karachi resident, ARY News reported.

Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro presided over the hearing on a father of 11 children, Maulana Abdul Bashar’s petition filed against NADRA.

During the proceedings, the court strongly reprimanded NADRA officials for their inaction and questioned why the CNIC had not been issued despite the applicant submitting all required documents.