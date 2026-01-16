Daniel Caesar to be honoured and perform live at 2026 Annual Juno Awards

Soul and R&B star Daniel Caesar is set for a major night at the 2026 Annual Juno Awards, where he will both perform live and be honoured with the International Achievement Award.

The Annual Juno Awards will take place on Sunday, March 29, 2026, at Hamilton’s newly opened TD Coliseum, marking a homecoming-style moment for one of Canada’s biggest global music successes.

For Daniel Caesar, the recognition feels earned. His career now spans four albums, millions of streams worldwide, and a growing international audience. Daniel Caesar is still enjoying the momentum of Son of Spergy, released last year, which became his third album to land in the top 10 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart.

He also recently returned to NPR’s popular Tiny Desk series, a performance that reminded fans why his voice continues to resonate so deeply.

Daniel Caesar’s presence at the Annual Juno Awards is about more than numbers. Over the past year, Daniel Caesar appeared on the covers of Billboard and Billboard Canada and staged a quiet but powerful hometown performance during NXNE in Toronto.

That show took place at the Mod Club — the same venue where Daniel Caesar once headlined for the first time. It was a full-circle moment, especially as he openly reflected on leaving Canada, building a career in the United States, and feeling pulled between two worlds.

Daniel Caesar Announcement Sets the Tone for Juno Week

The announcement of Daniel Caesar leads a fresh wave of updates from CARAS and broadcaster CBC ahead of the Annual Juno Awards. Comedian, actor, and musician Mae Martin will host the televised ceremony, bringing a familiar face to the national broadcast. William Prince has also joined the performer lineup, alongside Hamilton favourites Arkells and The Beaches.

Behind the scenes, the Annual Juno Awards will also recognize key industry figures. Sandy Pandya, Vinny Cinquemani, and the late Alexander Mair will receive special achievement honours at the non-televised gala on March 28. Billy Talent will be presented with the Humanitarian Award for their ongoing community work.

More star power is already confirmed. Joni Mitchell will receive a lifetime achievement award, while Nelly Furtado is set for induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame — adding even more weight to an already stacked year.

Still, the spotlight remains firmly on Daniel Caesar. His performance and award moment promise to be one of the defining highlights of the 2026 Annual Juno Awards, celebrating an artist who has never stopped evolving — or remembering where he came from.