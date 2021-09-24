Daniel Craig awarded same rank as James Bond in the British Royal Navy

Daniel Craig has managed to turn reel into real. The James Bond star has been awarded the post of an honourary Commander in the British Royal Navy, the same rank as 007!

The news comes just days ahead of Craig’s fifth and final outing as Bond, the British secret agent working for MI6, in the upcoming No Time To Die, which is set to release on Sept. 30.

Confirming the appointment, a statement on the official 007 page reads, “Commander Craig is keen to support personnel with the Royal Navy, with a particular interest in service families.”

Honourary naval officers in the British navy are tasked with serving as public ambassadors of the country’s armed forces – statement posted on th

Craig himself was quoted as saying, “I am truly privileged and honoured to be appointed the rank of Honorary Commander in the senior service.”

The First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Tony Radakin also issued a statement on Craig’s ranking which reads, “I am delighted to welcome honorary Commander Daniel Craig to the Royal Navy. Our honorary officers act as ambassadors and advocates for the Service, sharing their time and expertise to spread the message about what our global, modern, and ready Royal Navy is doing around the world.”

Radakin went on to equate Craig’s adventures as James Bond with the actual work that the British navy udertakes. “Craig is well known for being Commander Bond for the last 15 years – a Naval officer who keeps Britain safe through missions across the globe. That’s what the real Royal Navy does every day, using technology and skill the same way as Bond himself,” he said.

The upcoming No Time To Die is scheduled to have a world premiere in London on Sept. 28 before releasing in theatres in the UK on Sept. 30.