James Bond’s Spectre: Daniel Craig recalls hitting Dave Bautista

British actor Daniel Craig recalled some interesting stories that involved him and fellow actor Dave Bautista during the film of the previous James Bond film “Spectre”.

He starred alongside former WWE superstar turned actor Dave Batista in one of his films named Spectre. In the film, Dave Bautista played the role of an assassin named Mr Hinx.

Craig, in an interview ahead of his final Bond movie release, recalled that he once punched Bautista which damaged his name during Spectre’s filming. The former Bond star mentioned that he had to make a run after that.

“I threw a punch and hit him on the nose,” Craig said as quoted in the report. “I heard this crack and was like ‘oh god, no’ and ran away.”

He further mentioned that he was thinking of the repercussions of his actions, due to the antagonist’s character, but the situation was completely different was around.

“I thought he was going to come after me but he was so sweet. He’s a lot tougher than I am, I’ll give him that,” Daniel Craig continued.

It was not the only incident that had taken place on the sets of the 2015 film. Craig said that he was on the receiving end of a physical injury as well.

“I ended up on the wall but my knee was over here somewhere. It was horrible because if anyone’s had a serious injury, you just know that something is really wrong,” the actor added.