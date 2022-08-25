Glass Onion: Daniel Craig’s first look from ‘Knives Out’ sequel

Netflix has released the first look of Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc from ‘Glass Onion’ – the ‘Knives Out’ sequel.

With the first look at the murder mystery being out, one of the favourite detectives of Hollywood, Craig is all set to investigate a fresh case, this time as detective Blanc, as he travels to Greece in order ‘to peel back the layers of a mystery’ involving a new cast of colourful suspects.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Speaking of the flick to Netflix, Johnson teased that viewers can expect to explore more of Craig’s character. He stated, “In the first one, Blanc was the threat. He was almost the antagonist.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (@knivesout)

“In terms of just the story structure, because you were worried, even as they got closer, that he was going to catch her and he was going to have to turn her over at the end. So Blanc was always outside of the sphere of our protagonist and was a little bit more of an enigma in the first movie,” Johnson added. “Whereas, in this one, Blanc gets an invitation to come to this murder mystery on this island. We’re very much meeting these people and getting into this world through his eyes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (@knivesout)

In the same conversation, Johnson also revealed that he coined the title, ‘Glass Onion’, from a ‘Beatles’ track. “So, the idea of glass came to me, something that’s clear. I’ll be very honest. I literally got out my iPhone and searched my music library with the word ‘glass.’ There’s got to be some good glass songs.”

“The first thing that came up, because I’m a huge Beatles fan, is ‘Glass Onion’.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIFF (@tiff_net)

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ is helmed as well as written by Rian Johnson (who also directed the original 2019 flick – Knives Out). Johnson has also backed the Netflix sequel with his partner Ram Bergman – under their banner ‘T-Street’.

Along with Daniel Craig in the titular role, ‘Glass Onion’ also stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, and Ethan Hawke.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (@knivesout)

The mystery thriller will have its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival next month, whereas, it will be available to watch on streaming giant Netflix, from December 23.

Comments