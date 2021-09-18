WATCH: Daniel Craig says emotional goodbye to James Bond movie team

Actor Daniel Craig bid an emotional farewell to the crew after he completed the filming of his final James Bond movie ‘No Time to Die’.

In a video, he said that several crew members of No Time to Die has worked in five of his James Bond movies.

Daniel Craig’s farewell speech after wrapping No Time To Die, his last 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓 James Bond film. 🍸 @007 pic.twitter.com/xCqab3JK3z — Filmthusiast (@itsfilmthusiast) September 17, 2021

“A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me and I know there’s a lot of things said things said about what I think about these films or all of those whatsoever,” the Tomb Raider star said.

He added: “But I’ve loved every single second of these movies, especially this one, because I’ve got up every morning, and I’ve had the chance to work with you guys.”

Craig said that working with the team was an honour for him.

Academy award winner Rami Malek along with Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Christoph Waltz and Ralphie Finness were among the cast.

The film, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, had a reported budget of between $250–301 million. The title song, named after the movie, was sung by multiple Grammy Award winner and Guinness world record holder Billy Eilish.

The Knives Out actor’s first project as the 007 agent was in 2006’s Casino Royale.

He then starred in Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre before ending with No Time to Die.