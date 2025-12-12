Daniel Craig reflects on life after leaving James Bond character

English actor Daniel Craig has not regretted leaving the James Bond character. He also accepts the fact that he has been enjoying his work ever since, though he had to work a bit harder.

In an interview with Radio Times, Craig revealed that after four 4-years leaving the franchise, he now approaches acting with greater freedom, taking on roles he might previously have been hesitant to accept.

He further explained, “I’m not saying no to things that I might have been a little bit wary about before”. “I am working harder than I ever have, but I am also just enjoying it more than I ever have. I get to do really interesting, different stuff”.

Last year, Daniel said how working on the franchise had left him “empty” and “exhausted”.

He explained: “Early on with Bond I thought I had to do other work, but I didn’t. I was becoming a star, whatever that means, and people wanted me in their films. Incredible”.

“Most actors are out of work for large chunks, so you take your job offers, but they left me empty. Then, bottom line, I got paid”.

“I was so exhausted at the end of a Bond it would take me six months to recover emotionally. I always had the attitude that life must come first and, when work came first for a while, it strung me out”.

The 57-year-old portrayed the iconic 007 for 15 years across five films before stepping away in 2021. The franchise gave his character a definitive farewell in No Time To Die, a decision Daniel supported wholeheartedly.