Daniel Craig reveals Bond’s death plan dated back in 2006

James Bond star, Daniel Craig disclosed in a recent interaction that the plot to kill the character in his last outing ‘No Time To Die’ was established back in 2006 after the release of ‘Casino Royale’.

The latest release in the ‘James Bond‘ series, ‘No Time to Die’ witnessed an unanticipated ending of Daniel Craig’s tenure as the 007 agent, which the star revealed to have decided on back in 2006. During a recent interaction with an entertainment portal, Daniel opened up about how he struck a deal with producers to kill the character in his last spin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Bond 007 (@007)

‘Knives Out’ star iterated a scenario from 2006 that took place post the premiere of his very first movie of the ‘Bond‘ franchise, ‘t’, as Daniel was driving back with the producers, he said, “Everything was going well. People liked the movie. And it looked like I was gonna get a chance to make at least another movie”.

“I said to Barbara, ‘How many of these movies do I have to make?’ Because I don’t really look at contracts or any of those things. And she said, ‘Four'”, he added.

Responding to that, the star quickly questioned “Can I kill him off in the last one?” which Barbara immediately agreed to, and so they ‘struck a deal’ back then.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Bond 007 (@007)

“It’s the only way I could see for myself to end it all and to make it like that was my tenure, someone else could come and take over”, the 53-year-old actor added.

Talking about the ending of the 2021 release during the conversation, Michael Wilson, one of the producers of the franchise mentioned, “We wanted Daniel back and he was very reluctant. I think we thought, all of us had thought, that that was the best way to end this whole thing.

Daniel Craig however concluded the interview on a cheerful note, saying “James Bond will return, so all is good”.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!