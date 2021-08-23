Daniel Craig says his children won’t receive multimillion-dollar fortune

James Bond star Daniel Craig may be a multi-millionaire but his children will not be inheriting much of it if things go according to Craig’s plan.

Talking to Candis Magazine, Craig, who topped the list of highest-paid actors list for 2021, opened up his thoughts about the concept of inheritance and that he doesn’t plan on accumulating wealth to leave behind.

“Isn’t there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you’ve failed?” said Daniel Craig, citing an Andrew Carnegie anecdote about how the industrialist gave away what would be $11 billion in today’s money.

According to the Knives Out actor, it is “distasteful” to leave behind large amounts of money to heirs. “My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go,” he said.

Daniel Craig has two children – a 29-year-old daughter Ella Craig and a 2-year-old daughter with wife, actor Rachel Weisz.

The 53-year-old Hollywood phenom has famously commanded exorbitant paychecks for recent roles – he reprised his role as Bond in the upcoming No Time To Die for a reported $25 million and signed on to appear in the Knives Out sequels for a whopping $100 million!