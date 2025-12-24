Daniel Curtis Lee gives update on homeless Ned’s Declassified actor Tylor Chase
Daniel Curtis Lee is supporting his former Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide co-star, Taylor Chase, during a difficult period.
Days after a video of Chase went viral on social media, Lee posted updates on Instagram regarding Chase’s situation in California. In the videos, the two men are seen eating together at a pizzeria. Afterwards, Lee accompanies Chase to a hotel room, promising to stay while he collaborates with others to create a long-term support plan.
Following the visit, Lee provided an update on Chase’s condition. “A lot of people have been reaching out to see if I’m still in touch with Tylor since that last TikTok video,” Lee said in an Instagram clip. “And yeah, as a matter of fact, I just got off a call with him.”
Communicating with Chase has been “hard,” Lee continued, because “he’ll have a phone one day and then maybe not the next.”
Lee mentioned he is currently researching rehabilitation programs that best meet Chase’s needs and hopes to establish a trust where people can donate money to help him get back on his feet. In another video posted on Tuesday, December 23, Lee explained that Chase was able to FaceTime with his father and that several former co-stars are working together to help him gain access to a support facility.
Earlier this month, Tylor Chase, 36, sparked widespread concern after a heartbreaking video showed him homeless on the streets of Riverside, California. The footage, which appeared to be from September, showed the actor appearing unkempt and sleeping on the street.
The clip has since sparked a larger debate on social media regarding the long-term challenges child actors face once their popularity fades. Chase played the role of Martin Qwerly on the hit Nickelodeon series, which aired from 2004 to 2007 and starred Devon Werkheiser and Daniel Curtis Lee.