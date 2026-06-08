Daniel Radcliffe brings partner Erin Darke to 2026 Tony Awards

Daniel Radcliffe has turned the 2026 Tony Awards into a rare red carpet date night as he arrived at Radio City Music Hall in New York City alongside his longtime partner Erin Darke on Sunday, June 7.

The 36-year-old actor is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for his role in Every Brilliant Thing, marking another major milestone in his acclaimed Broadway career. Radcliffe previously won a Tony Award in 2024 for Merrily We Roll Along.

For the evening, Radcliffe wore a blue-gray tuxedo designed by Todd Snyder featuring silver lapels and a matching bow tie. Erin Darke, 41, complemented his look in a flowing navy gown paired with a silver clutch, creating a coordinated and elegant red-carpet appearance.

Daniel Radcliffe’s nominated performance in Every Brilliant Thing has earned widespread praise. The production, which began previews at the Hudson Theatre in February, is known for its emotional storytelling and interactive format, with audience members actively participating in the performance.

In the Best Actor category, Radcliffe faces strong competition from Will Harrison, Nathan Lane, John Lithgow, and Mark Strong.

Radcliffe and Erick Darke first met in 2012 while filming Kill Your Darlings, where they played love interests. Their on-screen chemistry eventually turned into a real-life relationship. The two welcomed a baby boy in 2023.