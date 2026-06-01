Daniel Radcliffe recalls funny moment with son

Daniel Radcliffe has recalled a humorous moment with his son in a new interview with PEOPLE. The actor and his longtime partner, Erin Darke, welcomed their kid in April 2023.

The Harry Potter actor revealed that his toddler saw him in a promo for his Broadway production while watching television.

“I had walked out of the room, and suddenly the ad for the show came up,” the 36-year-old actor commented. “He’s never seen anything I’ve done or been aware of any of that stuff.”

Daniel continued, noting that his son “just goes, with a tone of voice that was like, ‘I’m not crazy, right?’ He just goes, ‘Dada?’ Then he was like, ‘Did he leave?’ because he thought because I left the room that I had then suddenly appeared on the TV.”

The star admitted it can be tricky to explain his profession to a young child. “As an actor, you know you can explain policeman and fireman and doctor and stuff like that. But when you get to acting, you’re like, ‘Yeah, we tell stories, you know, like your books. We sort of act out your stories,'” Daniel detailed.

Daniel Radcliffe jokingly added that he is content with his son being unaware of his real-life fame for now, saying, “I’m going to keep him in the dark as long as possible.”