Daniel Radcliffe reflects on career journey after first Tony Award win

Hollywood actor, Daniel Radcliffe, best known for his iconic role in Harry Potter, has now written his name in Broadway history with a victory at the Tony Awards 2024.

He won his first Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for his portrayal of Charley Kringas in the 1981 revival of the musical ‘Merrily We Roll Along’ by Stephen Sondheim and George Firth. .

In an emotional speech at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York, Radcliffe expressed his overwhelming gratitude and joy.

“I’m gonna just talk fast and try not to cry, This has been one of the best experiences of my life. It’s been unbelievable,” Radcliffe in his winning speech said.

Radcliffe praised his co-stars Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendes, as well as the entire cast and crew of ‘Merrily We Roll Along’.

He especially thanked his parents in the audience and paid tribute to his father on Father’s Day.

“Thank you for playing Sondheim in the car and just loving me,” he added warmly.

Acknowledging the support and influence of various mentors and colleagues, Radcliffe credits the Broadway League, the American Theater Wing, director Maria Friedman, and the musical’s original creators, Sondheim and Furth.

His journey from the wizarding world of Harry Potter to Broadway stardom has been marked by significant milestones, including his recent Emmy nomination for portraying Weird Al Yankovic in ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.’