Daniel Radcliffe reflects on fatherhood joy

Following his March 31 performance of Every Brilliant Thing on Broadway, Daniel Radcliffe has broken his silence in a moving panel regarding the joy of fatherhood. The Tony Award winner disclosed the way fatherhood changed his happiness in a style that even his 20-year-old self could never recognize.

Radcliffe discussed his journey from a deeply unhappy younger self to his current status during the post-show panel. He shared that pictures with his 3-year-old son depict a gladness so profoundly genuine that his teenage self would be surprised to see them. He explained that memories with his child bring him indescribable happiness, such as holding hands while walking down the street.

During the conversation, Radcliffe claimed, “There are photos of myself and my son that I’m so happy in that if you showed them to me when I was 20, I would not recognize myself.” His candor about mental health issues and recovery struck a profound chord with the viewers, many of whom had ties to Project Healthy Minds. His parents were cast as an elderly couple in the show, and they even attended the March 31 performance.

“There is such potential for profound happiness,” Daniel Radcliffe stressed to the potentially struggling audience, acknowledging that he had experienced periods of extreme unhappiness in his life, especially when he was considerably younger. The Harry Potter actor attributes his metamorphosis to discovering purpose in seemingly insignificant moments with his son.

The play itself mirrors this philosophy. His character creates a list of “brilliant things” to help his mother, who struggled with depression. From simple joys like ice cream to profound moments like waking up late with someone you love, the show celebrates life’s ordinary wonders. Radcliffe noted how personal these moments have become since becoming a father and how they’ve deepened his appreciation for existence itself.

Radcliffe wishes the program to serve as a gateway for debates on mental health, particularly for those struggling in silence. By casting viewers as different characters throughout the narrative, the interactive format immerses the audience in the experience. Daniel Radcliffe races around the audience for thirty minutes before each show, carefully choosing volunteers based on how comfortable they appear.

Emphasizing how he tests with participants beforehand to avoid sparking sensitive topics, he explained, “My main job is caring for the audience.” His performance itself reflects this empathy. He emphasized that the show’s compassion and generosity are essential to its goal of letting viewers know they’re not the only ones going through difficult times.

After years of mainstream blockbusters, Radcliffe considered the significance of doing something with a real-world practical effect. Recognizing his previous action movie roles, he joked that he had “made films about guys with guns strapped to their hands, and like, dumb stuff.” The difference between those parts and Every Brilliant Thing illustrates his thoughtful post-Potter career decisions.