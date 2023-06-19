Daniel Radcliffe shares feeling of another actor playing ‘Harry Potter’

Hollywood actor Daniel Radcliffe shared his feeling about another actor playing ‘Harry Potter‘ in HBO Max’s upcoming show.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Warner Bros had announced they are planning a ‘Harry Potter‘ show, which will be “faithful adaptation” of J.K. Rowling’s seven novels.

The ‘Guns Akimbo‘ star, in an interview with an American news agency Deadline, said he expected a different actor to essay the character in the franchise.

“I think it’s like Harry Potter was always destined to become like Sherlock Holmes,” he said. “The people that saw Basil Rathbone play Sherlock Holmes then like ‘No one could ever do this!’ They’re gonna, though. It’ll get passed on to somebody.”

Related – Daniel Radcliffe ‘never felt cool’ playing Harry Potter

It is pertinent to mention that Basil Rathbone play the detective in the franchise’s 14 films between 1939 and 1946. It was later played by Henry Cavill, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Robert Downey Jr.

The actor added that he thinks how the show will change the life of the actor who plays ‘The Boy Who Lived’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Radcliffe(Harry Potter) (@daniel.radcliffe._harry.potter)

It is pertinent to mention there were eight live adaptations of the ‘Harry Potter‘ books.

Chairman and CEO of HBO & Max Content Casey Bloys, said it will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.