Daniel Radcliffe defies critics, meets Tom Felton amid Rowling fallout

Daniel Radcliffe recently welcomed his former Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton to his Broadway production of Every Brilliant Thing. The actors met backstage, sharing a warm embrace amid the JK Rowling controversy.

The reunion underscores the lasting friendship between Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton, who worked together on the Harry Potter franchise for over a decade. Radcliffe portrayed Harry Potter from 2001 to 2011, while Felton played his on-screen rival, Draco Malfoy. Both have since pursued stage careers, with Felton appearing in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in the U.S.

While their friendship remains strong, the actors have publicly diverged in their views regarding JK Rowling. Daniel Radcliffe has long supported transgender rights and has spoken about the importance of advocating for the LGBTQ+ community. His co-stars Emma Watson and Rupert Grint have also distanced themselves from Rowling’s controversial statements.

Felton, on the other hand, has expressed gratitude to JK Rowling for creating the Harry Potter universe and has largely remained detached from the surrounding controversy. He has acknowledged her contribution to the series but does not consider her statements personally impactful.

Daniel Radcliffe has conveyed that Rowling’s comments left him saddened and emphasized his responsibility to stand against harmful rhetoric. His work with the Trevor Project highlights his decade-long commitment to LGBTQ+ advocacy.

The ongoing tension has been further highlighted by Rowling’s recent remarks, which suggest frustration over the actors’ differing stances. Despite this, Daniel Radcliffe has maintained that his beliefs and advocacy are separate from his gratitude for the series’ creation.

This reunion, coming amid ideological differences, serves as a reminder of the bonds formed during their years on set. Radcliffe and Felton’s meeting shows that friendship can endure even as they navigate public controversies surrounding the franchise.