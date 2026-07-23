Daniel Radcliffe’s 37th birthday sparks nostalgia among Harry Potter fans

Daniel Radcliffe, the actor who famously played Harry Potter as a youngster, turned 37 on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, bringing back memories of the classic film series.

The social media community flooded X (formerly Twitter) and other platforms to wish the actor a very happy birthday, despite the fact that he has never been active on digital media.

In a post that went viral, a devoted fan wrote, “Happy Birthday to my childhood crush. Harry Potter didn’t just entertain me; it made my entire childhood feel magical.” Expressing surprise upon discovering the actor’s real name, another online user noted, “All along, I thought his name was Harry Potter.”

One fan mentioned that the Jungle actor might not fully realize “what he’s done for the streets,” but praised Daniel Radcliffe for making the book adaptation so beloved.

Since he does not have an official account like other celebrities, the English actor has not yet responded to the internet’s wishes.

He explained why he would not be joining social media anytime soon during a 2020 appearance on Hot Ones. Daniel Radcliffe publicly acknowledged that he does not think he is “mentally strong enough” for it.

Looking back at his early years, the Swiss Army Man star said, “When I was younger… I would look up comments about myself on the internet and read sh*t like that”.