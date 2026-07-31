Why KPRC anchor Daniella Guzman was suspended: World Cup ticket investigation explained

Houston television news anchor Daniella Guzman is facing an internal corporate investigation following allegations that she accepted complimentary VIP tickets to major entertainment and sporting events, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup and a Bruno Mars concert.

KPRC 2 (NBC Houston) officially confirmed Guzman’s suspension in late July 2026, citing strict company policies regarding journalistic conflicts of interest.

What Triggered the Investigation?

The investigation started after public records obtained by local outlet The Texas Voice showed that the Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation, the government agency that oversees NRG Stadium, had been handing out free event tickets to local figures including media personalities and public officials.

According to those reports, Guzman allegedly received four complimentary tickets to the Bruno Mars concert on April 22, 2026, and three luxury suite tickets to the Portugal vs. DR Congo FIFA World Cup match on June 17, 2026.

Concerns were raised after Guzman posted video footage to her personal social media accounts showing her attending the World Cup match from a luxury suite alongside family members.

KPRC 2 Official Statement & Ethical Policies

Broadcast news outlets enforce strict editorial guidelines prohibiting journalists from accepting gifts, free passage, or luxury accommodations from entities they cover or public institutions to maintain editorial independence and public trust.

In an official statement released by KPRC 2 management:

“We want to disclose a matter involving a staff member at KPRC. The station is aware of reports alleging that news anchor Daniella Guzman received complimentary tickets to a concert and FIFA World Cup match from the Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation. We take matters regarding potential conflicts of interest very seriously. Ms. Guzman has been suspended pending the result of a company investigation.”

Sean McLaughlin, General Manager of KPRC-TV, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing that the station takes journalistic integrity and even the appearance of bias seriously.

Who Is Daniella Guzman?

Daniella Guzman is a widely recognized media personality in Texas and national news:

Career Highlights: Emmy Award-winning anchor with over two decades of broadcasting experience.

Role: Lead morning news anchor at KPRC 2 Houston.

Previous Roles: Formerly anchored morning broadcasts for NBC 5 Chicago (WMAQ-TV) and KNBC in Los Angeles before returning to her hometown of Houston.