Danielle de Niese, Shaun Dooley join Hadestown cast

Announcements have been made regarding new cast members joining Hadestown in the West End. They will begin performing on September 15th. Olivier Award winner Danielle de Niese will play Persephone; Shaun Dooley (Mr Bates vs. The Post Office, It’s a Sin, Saltburn, and The Hills of California) will play Hades; Fayth Ifil (Tina – The Tina Turner Musical and Just For One Day) will play Eurydice; Malinda Parris (The Greatest Showman, Hercules, and & Juliet) will play Hermes; and Nathan Sykes from The Wanted will play Orpheus.

The Fates will be played by Melanie Bright, Spike Maxwell, and Lauran Rae. The Workers will be played by Femi Akinfolarin, Michelle Andrews, Gabriela Benedetti, Ollie Bingham, and Sebastian Lim-Seet, with Juan Jackson, Oisín Nolan-Power, Lindo Shinda, Jasmine Triadi, and Milly Willows serving as swings.

The story of two couples—Orpheus and Eurydice, and King Hades and his wife, Persephone—is told in Tony and Grammy winner Anaïs Mitchell’s Hadestown, which journeys to the underworld and back.

The remaining members of the creative team comprise Rachel Chavkin (development and direction), David Neumann (choreography), Rachel Hauck (scenic design), Michael Krass (costume design), Bradley King (lighting design), Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), Liam Robinson (music supervision and vocal arrangements), Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), and Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy).