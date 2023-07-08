Danielle Jonas feels ‘less than’ sisters-in-law Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra

Kevin Jonas’ wife Danielle Jonas has opened up about feeling insecure when comparing herself to her famous sisters-in-law Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner.

Speaking on the LadyGang podcast, Danielle, who’s been married to the eldest member of the Jonas Brothers for 14 years, revealed that she often “feels less than” the Games of Thrones and Citadel stars because they have an identity outside of their famous husbands — Turner is married to Joe and Chopra is hitched to Nick.

“The two boys married somebody who, they’re actresses, they’re out there everyone knows them. And I feel like I’m Danielle, and it’s hard,” she explained.

The ‘Married to Jonas’ star feels she needs to make a name for herself in her own right away from being Kevin’s wife in order to keep up with her sisters-in-law.

“It’s also that I’m out there celebrity-wise because I’ve married you,” Danielle Jonas said to her husband, who also joined her on the podcast.

“And that’s where it’s like, ‘Oh, I wanna have something else to my name too.’ So that it feels … more than or like the other girls. ‘Cause then when I’m with the other girls, I feel just less than sometimes. It’s weird,” she added.

Kevin was quick to assure his wife that he feels the same around his younger brothers.

“I feel the same way with Nick and Joe, right? Like solo careers, movies, all this stuff. It’s like everyone has to find their place,” he said.

He added, “It’s like everyone has to find their place … No matter the situation, right? You’ll always be compared to the women around you the most.”

Danielle married Kevin Jonas in 2009 after meeting two years prior, with the couple sharing two daughters Alena, nine and Valentina, six.

Nick is currently married to Citadel star Priyanka Chopra, and they had a baby in January 2022. Joe married Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner in 2019 after three years of dating and they have two daughters together.

Following the Jonas Brothers’ hiatus, Kevin spent time away from the spotlight while Nick and Joe each pursued solo careers in music and acting.

The group have since reunited to release new music, while Nick recently featured in the Celine Dion-inspired romantic comedy Love Again alongside his wife.