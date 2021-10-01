Danish FM reaches Pakistan on two days visit

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) of Denmark Jeppe Kofod has reached Islamabad on a two-day official visit to Pakistan, reported ARY News on Saturday.

Upon arrival at the Islamabad airport, Jeppe Kofod was welcomed by Airport Manager, Adnan Khan along with the officials of the foreign office. The visiting dignitary along with his delegation visited airport lounge. He was briefed about the evacuation from Afghanistan.

The Danish Foreign Affairs Minister is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The two foreign ministers will exchange views on the latest developments in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation.

During the visit, Foreign Minister Kofod will also interact with other dignitaries.

It is pertinent to mention that Denmark is a valued partner for Pakistan. Bilateral relations are growing as the two countries are diversifying mutual cooperation to new avenues, including renewable energy and green technologies.

The visit of Foreign Minister Jeffe Kofod will positively contribute to cementing the multifaceted bilateral relationship and enhancing mutual understanding on regional and international issues.

Read more: Denmark reports one death after AstraZeneca shot

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!