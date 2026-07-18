Danish Taimoor explores magical world of ‘Harry Potter’ in London

Danish Taimoor continues to share highlights from his London trip, this time giving fans a glimpse of his visit to the iconic Warner Bros. Studio Tour – The Making of Harry Potter.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a series of photos from the world-famous attraction and captioned the post, “A day spent where imagination became reality. Warner Bros. Studio Tour was worth every minute.”

The carousel featured Danish posing at several famous spots inside the attraction. In one photo, he stands beneath a giant display featuring Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, stretching out his hand in a spell-casting pose, seemingly recreating a magical moment from the beloved film series.

Another image shows the actor outside the entrance of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour, posing for a selfie with the attraction’s iconic signage in the background. In a third picture, Danish is seen standing beneath a massive suspended dragon model inside the studio, dressed in a coordinated brown outfit as visitors explore the exhibition behind him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danish Taimoor (@danishtaimoor16)

The actor’s latest update comes days after he shared snapshots from a leisurely day at one of London’s scenic parks.

Captioning the post, Danish – who is a passionate football enthusiast – wrote, “Exploring the greener side of London before one of the biggest nights of the World Cup. Argentina vs England tonight.”