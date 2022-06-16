Daniyal Aziz critically injured in road accident

SHAKARGARH: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Daniyal Aziz sustained critical injuries in a road accident in Shakargarh, a city in Punjab’s Narowal district, ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per details, the vehicle of Daniyal Aziz was hit by a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction near Bhanja Stop after its tyre burst. In the crash, a man travelling in the truck died on the spot, while three others sustained injuries.

PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz has fractured one of his arms in the horrific crash, sources said. The injured have been moved to the hospital.

Daniyal Aziz was elected to the National Assembly of Pakistan by the Constituency NA-91 (Narowal-II) as an independent candidate in the 1997 general election.

He was re-elected to the National Assembly from the Constituency NA-116 (Narowal-II) as an independent candidate in the 2002 general election and later joined Pakistan Muslim League (Q) (PML-Q). He previously served as the chairman of the National Reconstruction Bureau.

He ran for the seat of the National Assembly from Constituency NA-116 (Narowal-II) as a candidate of PML-Q in the 2008 general election but was unsuccessful.

In March 2013, he joined PML-N and was re-elected to the National Assembly from Constituency NA-116 Narowal-II in the 2013 Pakistani general election.

In June 2018, he was disqualified by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in a contempt of court case and was barred from contesting in the 2018 general election.

Comments