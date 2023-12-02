25.9 C
PML-N issues show-cause notice to Daniyal Aziz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz for violating party rules, ARY News reported.

The president of PML-N Punjab, Rana Sanaullah, issued a show-cause notice to Daniyal Aziz stating that the politician violated the party rules by making a ‘rhetorical statement’ against the PML-N leadership and damaged the reputation of the party.

Daniyal Aziz was directed to submit the response to the show-cause notice within seven days.

“Daniyal Aziz has been told to be cautious while giving such statement to media,” the president of PML-N Punjab Rana Sanaullah stated during a press conference.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz’s controversial tweets on X, formerly twitter, and statement on TV channel catched eyeballs as he held his own party leader Ahsan Iqbal responsible for the price control.

