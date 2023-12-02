PML-N issues show-cause notice to Daniyal Aziz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz for violating party rules, ARY News reported.
The president of PML-N Punjab, Rana Sanaullah, issued a show-cause notice to Daniyal Aziz stating that the politician violated the party rules by making a ‘rhetorical statement’ against the PML-N leadership and damaged the reputation of the party.
Daniyal Aziz was directed to submit the response to the show-cause notice within seven days.
“Daniyal Aziz has been told to be cautious while giving such statement to media,” the president of PML-N Punjab Rana Sanaullah stated during a press conference.
It is pertinent to mention here that the PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz’s controversial tweets on X, formerly twitter, and statement on TV channel catched eyeballs as he held his own party leader Ahsan Iqbal responsible for the price control.
Ahsan Iqbal claims he was not responsible for price control ! Kindly see above tweet judge for yourself
— Daniyal Aziz (@DaniyalNA116) December 2, 2023