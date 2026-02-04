Danny Go! halts 2026 tour with devastating news

Following the disclosure that Isaac, his eldest son, has been diagnosed with stage 3 cancer, popular kids’ performer Danny Go! has confirmed the postponement of his 2026 tour. Daniel Coleman, the YouTuber widely known as Danny Go!, shared the heartbreaking news through his official Instagram account on February 3, 2026.

“As some of you may know, my oldest son, Isaac, was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer this past month,” Coleman wrote in the caption. “As a result, we’ve made the decision to cancel our tour plans for 2026. Dancing with so many of you in person over the last 18 months has been a true joy, and we hope to get another tour rolling when the time is right.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Go! (@dannygo_official)

Coleman, whose cheerful, family-friendly videos have amassed a following of over 4 million subscribers, reassured fans that he will continue producing content even while live performances are suspended. “We’re going to keep making videos, writing books, developing toys, and sharing other exciting things as much as we can this year. We love what we do, and it’s an honor to be a part of your and your kids’ lives,” he stated.

Isaac was diagnosed after a lifelong battle with Fanconi Anemia, a rare genetic illness that affects bone marrow and other parts of the body. Coleman clarified that while cancer was always a medical possibility due to the condition, the news was nonetheless a devastating blow. Despite an initial surgery in January, doctors later verified that the cancer had spread more widely than previous tests had suggested.

Despite the difficult journey ahead, the 40-year-old digital content creator emphasized his family’s determination to fight the illness. “We’re taking it a step at a time and addressing the cancer aggressively,” Coleman stated.