Emmerdale star Danny Miller is rallying behind his best friend Adam Thomas, who recently faced intense drama on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! South Africa.

The 37-year-old actor, known for his role in Emmerdale, was at the center of controversy after clashing with former footballer Jimmy Bullard and ex-professional boxer David Haye.

Danny took to Instagram to express his support, writing, “This lad is one of my best pals in the world. He has a giant heart, made of gold – and one of the nicest people you’d ever have the pleasure of meeting.”

He added, “He’s absolutely right, he has and always will have everyone’s best interests as a priority over his own. No opinion, person or edit will ever convince me otherwise”.

The drama unfolded after Adam’s heated arguments with Jimmy and David, with some viewers accusing David of “bullying” Adam.

Despite the controversy, Adam went on to win the title of ‘Ultimate Legend’ on the show.

Danny and Adam’s friendship dates back to their time working together on Emmerdale from 2009 to 2018.

Their bond has remained strong, with the two collaborating on celebrity editions of gameshows like Release the Hounds and The Hit List’s BFF Quiz.