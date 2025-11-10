Danny Ramirez and Jessica Alba go Instagram official

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez made their relationship Instagram official over the weekend. The Honest Company founder, 44, and the Top Gun: Maverick actor, 33, stepped out together for the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Saturday, November 8.

Danny Ramirez shared a few photos from the event on Instagram the following day, offering fans a glimpse of the pair looking cozy and cheerful.

In one image, Alba wore a sleek black gown paired with a Cartier necklace, her arm resting comfortably around Danny Ramirez’s shoulders. He was dressed in a classic tuxedo with a bow tie and appeared to be sharing a laugh with her in another selfie.

Other snaps showed Alba playfully throwing a peace sign and pouting alongside Ramirez while they joined a group photo. Both appeared to be in high spirits throughout the evening, enjoying the company of friends and fellow attendees.

The annual black-tie event raises money for families and children living in poverty. This year, Serena Williams was honored, while other notable attendees included Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie, Kerry Washington, and Orlando Bloom.

Danny Ramirez’s Instagram post also highlighted the gala’s success, noting millions raised in support of Baby2Baby’s mission. Alba later shared a few moments from the night on her Instagram Stories, reinforcing the fun and lively atmosphere.

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez’s outing comes weeks after the actress gave fans an early glimpse into their relationship. During a trip to Australia, she shared photos of the pair walking hand in hand, subtly confirming their connection.

This follows Alba’s divorce from Cash Warren earlier this year. The actress and Warren, 46, share three children together: daughters Honor and Haven and son Hayes.

Insiders had described Alba and Danny Ramirez’s relationship as casual earlier this year, mentioning that the pair were taking things slowly while testing their connection.

Their public appearance at the gala, however, suggests that the relationship has grown more serious, with Alba and Danny Ramirez enjoying a night out together amid the glitz of Hollywood charity events.