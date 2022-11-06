SL cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka arrested over ‘sexual charges’ in Sydney

Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka, who was with the national squad for T20 World Cup in Australia, has been arrested on charges of sexual assault in Sydney, Australian media reported on Sunday.
The 31-year-old Gunathilaka was arrested and taken to Sydney City police station in the wee hours of Sunday following an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a woman on November 2.
The left-handed batter played against Namibia in the first-round match of the ongoing T20 World Cup and was out for a duck.
Later, he was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury even as the team qualified for the Super 12 stage. The Lankan team finished fourth in Group 1.
Read more: T20 World Cup: England reach semi-finals, champions Australia out
The New South Wales police, on its website, has also mentioned about the arrest of an unnamed Sri Lankan national.
“Sex Crimes Squad detectives have charged a Sri Lankan national following an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a woman in Sydney’s east last week,” the report said.