Dar-e-Nijaat teaser 3 leaves fans desperate for release date

The Three Entertainment’s debut drama, Dar-e-Nijaat, released the third teaser. It has intensified the curiosity among fans.

On July 23, the teaser was released on YouTube with the caption, “Every tomorrow carries the shadow of a yesterday. Time may pass, but regrets remain… Until one finds Dar-e-Nijaat”. It has also unfolded bits of intense scenes between Durefishan, Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui, and Romaisa Khan in a powerful tale of destiny, heartbreak, and redemption.

The starring cast includes Durefishan Saleem, Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui, Nameer Nawaz Khan, Sahar Hashmi, Romaisa Khan, Sania Saeed, and Saba Hamid. The drama is all set to be released soon on ARY Digital.

Fans have been in awe of the cinematic visuals, scenery, and the chemistry between Durefishan and Sheheryar.

Dar-e-Nijaat is written by Umera Ahmed and directed by Saqib Khan. The multi-starrer is produced by Three’s Entertainment.