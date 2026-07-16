The teaser for ARY Digital’s upcoming drama Dar-e-Nijaat has generated excitement among fans and celebrities alike, with stars including Yumna Zaidi, Mahira Khan, and Amar Khan expressing their admiration for the project.

Released on Wednesday, the teaser has been praised for building intrigue without revealing too much of the storyline. With its striking cinematography, fresh visual aesthetic, and emotionally charged glimpses of the lead characters, the teaser has quickly become a talking point on social media.

The drama’s official caption reads: “Some stories begin with love. Some are tested by loss. And some are remembered for the courage it takes to forgive.”

The series stars Durefishan Saleem, Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui, Nameer Nawaz Khan, Sahar Hashmi, Romaisa Khan, Sania Saeed, and Saba Hamid in what promises to be a powerful story of destiny, heartbreak, and redemption.

Soon after the teaser dropped, several celebrities took to Instagram Stories to share their excitement.

Yumna Zaidi reposted the teaser, writing, “So proud, everything and everyone looks awesome. Made in Pakistan,” while tagging the cast and crew.

Mahira Khan also applauded the project, saying, “Looks amazing. So proud of you @sheheryarmunawar and @khan_sonya,” before wishing the entire team the very best.

Actress Amar Khan also welcomed Sheheryar to screen and praised Durefishan’s look in the drama.

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Fans echoed the celebrities’ sentiments, with many praising the teaser’s cinematic visuals, soulful background score, and the chemistry between Durefishan and Sheheryar.

Dar-e-Nijaat is written by Umera Ahmed and directed by Saqib Khan.