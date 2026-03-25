'Daredevil: Born Again' S2 releases is schedule for Disney+

Marvel Daredevil: Born Again, Season 2, is all set to be aired on Disney+.

Marvel Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 drops tonight on Disney+ with Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio locked in an explosive showdown. The blind vigilante faces his most dangerous nemesis as Kingpin systematically destroys everything Matt Murdock holds dear. Eight episodes premiere weekly until May 5.

Some of his Netflix allies’ references were subtly scattered in Episode 1 as well, and here’s where. All major easter eggs in Daredevil: Born Again episode breakdown are given below:

Jessica Jones

The renowned private investigator was referenced when Matt discussed with Karen about the sinking of The Northern Star in Wilson Fisk’s Red Hook free port. As the cargo ship contained weapons and military equipment, Murdock desperately wanted to inquire about who was about to receive the delivery. Therefore, to learn this information, he asks Karen to “give her a call,” which was a subtle hint to Krysten Ritter’s superhero.

Ben Urich

A picture of Ben Urich showed up in the first episode. This happened at the time when Karen Page warned journalist BB to be extremely careful, as she works closely with Fisk’s administration and is her only source to get insider information. This is because she doesn’t want her to get hurt. Karen still blames herself for the horrific death of BB’s uncle, Ben Urich.

Claire Temple

Karen Page asked Matt Murdock if she should call in help from Metro-General to get some stitches. This was likely a very indirect reference to Claire, who worked at the hospital during the day in the Netflix series. She also used to aid vigilantes by night.

Stick

Karen noticed how impressively Matt trains on a dummy and asked him the secret to developing such a skill. He said that he trained with a “borderline psychotic sensei,” which was a reference to his mentor, Stick from the Netflix series. Stick helped him transform his disability into power.

The esteemed Devil of Hell’s Kitchen is back again. Cancel your Tuesday night plans, because it’s about to be watching Matt Murdock hours! Here’s everything you need to know to keep up with Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

It’s not enough for this show to resurrect Charlie Cox’s slutty blind Catholic lawyer by day and blind Catholic vigilante by night. It also has to basically bring back an entire series of Marvel comics adaptations that used to be very much doing their own thing on Netflix.

The first season saw the MCU debut of Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher. The second season will give us back Krysten Ritter as the super-strong private detective a.k.a. Jessica Jones. You’re not going to want to miss that reunion, or anything else the new season has in store.