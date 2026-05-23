'Daredevil: Born Again' S3 to adapt iconic storyline

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 to adapt a bold storyline, that will be the reunion of the characters Man Without Fear and Punisher.

The crime-fighting buddies met in the prison cafeteria, where Frank told Matt that he wanted to see for himself “what it looks like when he turns into him”, which eventually leads to a valuable lesson.

Before continuing, some important context is necessary at this time in Daredevil comics, like the MCU, Matt’s best friend, Foggy Nelson, had recently been killed. However, unlike Disney+’s Born Again, the legal eagle’s killer was still at large, and Matt was determined to find the killer, leading to much of the chaos at Ryker’s.

Fueled by justice and revenge, Murdock decided that he must break out of prison to uncover the truth behind Foggy’s death (which ended up being that Vanessa Fisk had faked his murder and had him placed with witness protection).

The blind lawyer’s plan to escape Ryker’s Island involved capitalizing on a massive prison riot, taking down Bullseye and Kingpin behind bars, and getting some help. The Punisher aided in Murdock’s escape by pretending to take him hostage at gunpoint and stealing a helicopter to get off the island.

It’s tough to imagine the MCU’s Punisher getting himself arrested just to teach Daredevil a life lesson or bust him out of prison. Still, the MCU has been known to more loosely adapt storylines, so Daredevil and Punisher could still reunite behind bars, but for a vastly different reason, such as Castle getting himself arrested to deal with the AVTF officers, who co-opted his symbol, in a more permanent way.

Interestingly, Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane recently declared on the series’ official podcast that “Bullseye vs. Punisher has to be done, someday.” A face-off between Disney+’s two most violent anti-heroes may still be a stretch for Season 3, but there is every chance that it becomes a reality down the line.

Provided Frank Castle escapes Spider-Man: Brand New Day unscathed, the chances seem high that the Punisher will return in Daredevil: Born Again‘s future, even if it doesn’t happen exactly like The Devil In Cell Block D. That said, after starring in three MCU projects in quick succession, it would be hard to blame Jon Bernthal for wanting a break to tackle other non-Punisher projects first.

On May 12, in the meantime, fans will get another taste of Castle goodness when The Punisher: One Last Kill hits Disney+ on before the vigilante returns, for the first time in theaters, in Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31.

Sadly, Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle sat out the last chapter of Born Again’s Kingpin clash, seemingly due to the actor’s already busy MCU schedule, filming Disney+’s The Punisher: One Last Kill special and a supporting role in this summer’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

But the show must go on, and Frank Castle missed out on mayhem, culminating in Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock outing himself as Daredevil in court. Unfortunately for the Man Without Fear, actions have consequences, and he was promptly arrested for Daredevil’s crimes, setting up an adaptation of The Devil In Cell Block D.

In the 2006 storyline by Ed Brubaker, the Punisher learned of the chaos erupting behind bars at Ryker’s Island following Matt Murdock’s imprisonment and decided to join him, getting himself arrested by violently murdering a pimp.