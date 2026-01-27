Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 trailer resurrects Foggy Nelson and introduces Jessica Jones

Charlie Cox returns as Daredevil, and Jessica Jones played by Krysten Ritter makes her MCU debut in the newly released Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 trailer, giving fans their first real look at the street-level chaos and tension the series is known for.

The trailer immediately throws viewers into high stakes: Matt Murdock and Foggy Nelson are back, facing threats that are darker and more personal than ever.

The Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 trailer shows Matthew Lillard’s mysterious new character, hinting at unexpected alliances and challenges. Fisk’s violent grip on the city dominates the scenes, showing that Daredevil’s battles are far from over.

The trailer captures intense confrontations, clever strategy, and the raw tension between heroes and villains, while also giving fans a taste of the emotional stakes driving the characters.

Foggy’s return is a highlight; the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 trailer shows the familiar bond between him and Charlie Cox’s Matt, reminding viewers why their partnership is the heart of the series.

Krysten Ritter’s character Jessica Jones brings her signature edge, and the trailer frames her as a strong, independent force, hinting at how she might shake up Matt’s world and the street-level corner of the MCU.

The trailer also hints at broader narrative possibilities, teasing new villains, alliances, and street-level chaos that could bring more Defenders characters back into the fold. The visuals are dark, tense, and precise, perfectly capturing the noir-inspired energy that fans loved in the first season.

With Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in March 2026, this trailer sets the stage for a season full of intense action, strong character moments, and emotional stakes that promise to redefine the MCU’s street-level storytelling.

Fans now have a clear sense of the stakes and the heroes returning to face them, making anticipation higher than ever.