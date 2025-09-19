Why Daredevil fans can relax about the show’s future

Daredevil: Born Again has received a major update, as Marvel confirmed that the series has been renewed for a third season, even before the arrival of its second. The Disney+ show, which premiered in March 2025, stars Charlie Cox in his iconic role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil alongside Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.

Production on Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 began in February 2025 and is expected to release in March 2026. Despite initial concern that the new season might close Matt Murdock’s story, Marvel’s announcement ensures that Charlie Cox will continue to lead the franchise in Season 3.

The cast of Daredevil: Born Again remains packed with returning favourites. Charlie Cox once again headlines as the blind lawyer-turned-vigilante, while Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, and Jon Bernthal reprise their roles. New additions include Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones and Matthew Lillard in a mystery role.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 plot details remain under wraps, but anticipation is already building as Marvel strengthens its street-level storytelling within the MCU. With Charlie Cox firmly at the centre, Daredevil: Born Again is set to carry forward the dark and gritty tone fans have long admired, with Season 3 already locked in for production.

The first season of Daredevil: Born Again is currently streaming on Disney+, keeping the momentum alive as audiences await the next chapter of Charlie Cox’s acclaimed return.

Also Read: Charlie Cox hints at future of Daredevil: Born Again – Will there be a Season 3?

Earlier, Charlie Cox sparked questions about whether Daredevil: Born Again will end after its second season.

The Marvel Television series, which premiered on Disney+ in March 2025, continues the story from the original Netflix Daredevil show.

Cox once again plays Matt Murdock, with Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin and Jon Bernthal as Punisher. A second season is set to arrive in March 2026 as part of Marvel’s Phase 6.