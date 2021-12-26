Dark clouds over Karachi, city receives light rain, drizzle

KARACHI: The port city received light rainfall or drizzling in various parts amid a weather forecast for rainfall, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Light rainfall was reported in some areas of the city including North Nazimabad, Model Colony, North Karachi, and adjacent areas.

“Cloudy conditions prevail over the city as dark clouds hovering over the city,” according to the Met Office.

“A westerly weather system has entered in Balochistan from Iran, which can bring light rainfall in Karachi,” weather office stated.

On Sunday, the city woke up to cloudy weather. The temperature in the city is expected to stay between 15 and 26 degrees Celsius.

The weather system brought snowfall or rain in several parts of Balochistan including Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Ziarat, Kohlu, Sibbi, Barkhan and Khuzdar, Naukkundi, Dalbandin, Pishin and Naseerabad, the PMD said.

Minimum temperature has dropped to Zero in Quetta and minus-2 in Kalat.

The weather department has predicted a cold weather and sporadic rainfall in most of the districts of Balochistan.

PMD in a weather report earlier predicted rainfall in most parts of the country including Karachi under a westerly wave.

Rain with isolated heavy falls is expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas and Khairpur.

