Dark mode to be enabled in Windows 11 by default for many PCs

Windows 11’s dark mode will be enabled by default for all commercials units of the operating system and the people will be able to switch to light mode easily, but the default setting will be to show dark mode throughout the OS.

Microsoft’s Melissa Grant mentioned the switch during Microsoft Inspire last week.

“Since we’re spending so much more time staring at bright screens, not just for endless email, but also countless meetings plus keeping up with our personal lives, to give your eyes a rest, we’re going to ship all of the Windows 11 commercial SKUs in that IT favorite, beautiful dark mode, by default,” said Grant.

It should therefore be clear that the Windows 11 Enterprise and Education versions will be set to dark mode ex-works. In contrast, Microsoft will deliver the much more widespread editions Windows 11 Home and Pro with the well-known light theme.

Read More: HERE’S HOW TO DOWNLOAD WINDOWS 11 ON YOUR PC

As with Windows 10, it is still possible to adapt the design and, among other things, to decide for yourself whether the dark or light mode or a combination of both is used for the display of the operating system interface and the standard app mode.