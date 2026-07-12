TOKYO: So First 4 Figures just announced another Dark Souls 3 collectible. It’s the Abyss Watchers SD figure. Pre-orders are live right now and it’s 299.99 dollars.

It won’t actually ship until early 2027 though. The company also said stock is gonna be limited so if you want one you should probably order fast.

For anyone who forgot, they’re that boss squad in Dark Souls 3. Basically a group of warriors who were made to fight the Abyss.

They learned everything from Artorias. You know, Artorias the Abysswalker. Without him there would be no Abyss Watchers, simple as that.

And that boss fight? Still one of the best in the whole game. You fight them as the Ashen One and it’s chaos because they move like a pack.

Fans still talk about Artorias way more than the Watchers tbh. But the Watchers are cool too.

It’s the SD version. So super deformed, kinda chibi but still looks badass.

You get the helmet, the tall collar, and the sword. Look close and you can even see the red eyes glowing under the helmet. They didn’t skip on details.

Pose is from the intro cutscene. Right hand has the Farron Greatsword, left hand has the dagger. Pretty accurate to the game.

First 4 Figures posted on their site that they’re proud to add this to their Dark Souls SD line. They called the Watchers “undead warriors tied by one soul” who fight the Abyss forever.

It’s resin. And at 300 dollars it’s definitely not for everyone. But if you’re a Dark Souls collector then you’re probably already adding it to cart.