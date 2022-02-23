Dar’s residence auction: NAB writes DC Lahore to initiate process

Lahore: National Accountability Bureau Lahore has written a letter to Commissioner Lahore to initiate the process to auction Ishaq Dar’s Gulberg house, ARY News reported.

Islamabad High Court had dismissed his wife’s plea against the auction on January 31, 2022.

According to ARY News, NAB Lahore has written a letter to DC Lahore, ordering to officially initiate the process to auction Ishaq Dar’s Gulberg residence.

This is NAB Lahore’s second big recovery in the Assets beyond means case. Dar’s residences’ estimated value is around Rs250 million (2.5 crore rupees). Earlier, NAB Lahore had recovered Rs50 million (5 crore rupees), which were deposited in the national treasury.

The former finance minister was declared an absconder in 2017 after he failed to appear in the hearing of the assets beyond means case. The court had ordered the confiscation of his properties under the case registered in light of NAB Lahore’s reference.

Dar’s wife had pled against the auction of the property, claiming she holds the ownership of the house, but her plea was denied by the Islamabad High Court.

